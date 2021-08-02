COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours
August 02 2021 - 06:45
Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for Covid-19 vaccines in EU- FT
Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have raised the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen.
The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.
Pfizer declined to comment on the contract with the European Commission, citing confidentiality. "Beyond the redacted contract(s) published by the EC, the content remains confidential and so we won't be commenting," the company said.
Moderna was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.
The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer.
In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers.
Reuters
August 02 2021 - 06:30
Indian woman recovers after 100 days with Covid-19
Archana Devi returned to her family home in Meerut in northern India after battling Covid-19 for 100 days
August 02 2021 - 06:15
Government needs to build an equitable health system that is not just a reaction to a threat or crisis, say experts
The Covid-19 pandemic not only disrupted the drive for National Health Insurance, but highlighted the yawning gap between the public and private healthcare sectors it is meant to address.
But recent shifts in the vaccine rollout and treatments have provided a glimmer of hope, and experts say these shifts could help build more equitable systems that outlive the pandemic.
Prof Wolfgang Preiser, a virologist at the University of Stellenbosch, said the pandemic had hardly been the “great equaliser” some dubbed it early on.
August 02 2021 - 06:10
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he expects no new US lockdowns
The US will not lock down again to curb Covid-19, but ‘things are going to get worse’ as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top US infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
August 02 2021 - 06:00
Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours
As primary school pupils resume classes on a full-time basis on Monday, teachers have been advised to give pupils a mask break every two hours “to ensure they do not get carbon dioxide retention”.
This is the advice that the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) has given to the department of basic education.
According to the advisory by the MAC, all primary schools should open at full capacity and practise “maximum feasible physical distancing between pupils.
“Ideally, all children should be at least one metre apart within classrooms, but where this is not possible full capacity schooling should still be commenced,” teacher unions, school governing body associations and a principals’ association were told during different meetings with the department on Saturday.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 38 234 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 8 791 new cases, which represents a 23.0% positivity rate. A further 178 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 191 to date. Read more: https://t.co/Ci5G21GNdz pic.twitter.com/nuRFLZRYE2— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 1, 2021