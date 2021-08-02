COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

August 02 2021 - 06:15

Government needs to build an equitable health system that is not just a reaction to a threat or crisis, say experts

The Covid-19 pandemic not only disrupted the drive for National Health Insurance, but highlighted the yawning gap between the public and private healthcare sectors it is meant to address.

But recent shifts in the vaccine rollout and treatments have provided a glimmer of hope, and experts say these shifts could help build more equitable systems that outlive the pandemic.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, a virologist at the University of Stellenbosch, said the pandemic had hardly been the “great equaliser” some dubbed it early on.