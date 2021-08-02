South Africa

Delivery driver found locked in cargo hold of truck after hijacking

02 August 2021 - 12:36 By TimesLIVE
The hijacked cargo was found in an informal settlement.
Image: SAPS

A 37-year-old suspect is expected to appear in a Khayelitsha courtroom on Monday on a charge of being in possession of hijacked cargo, Western Cape police said.

The delivery truck with dairy products was hijacked in Kensington last week, said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“The investigation led police to the Enkanini settlement, where the truck was recovered, with the driver locked in the cargo section.

“After further leads were pursued, the suspect was arrested in the area and the cargo with an estimated value of R40,000 was recovered.

“The circumstances are still under investigation and the possibility of more arrests is not ruled out.”

