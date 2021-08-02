South Africa

KZN mayor and daughter get bail after being charged with arms possession

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
02 August 2021 - 17:51
Vincent Mayiboyi Madlala, the mayor of the Alfred Duma municipality in Ladysmith, appeared in the Ezakheni district court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/3D RENDERINGS

KwaZulu-Natal mayor Vincent Mayiboyi Madlala appeared in court alongside his daughter, Sanelisiwe Sinazo Madlala, on charges of unlawful possession of firearms on Monday.

The mayor of the Alfred Duma municipality in Ladysmith and his daughter appeared in the Ezakheni district court. The mayor also faces an additional charge of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the two were released on bail of R10,000 each.

According to the Ladysmith Herald, heavily armed Ezakheni police swooped on the mayor’s house on Friday to arrest him.

The NPA said as part of their bail conditions, the mayor must report every Friday at the Ezakheni police station, while his daughter must report every Wednesday at the same location.

Their case was postponed until October 22 for further investigation.

