If more people will be vaccinated by Christmas, does this mean it will be safer to hold gatherings?

General practitioners Dr Marlin McKay and Dr Hillary Mukudu say it will still be unsafe for South Africans to hold mass gatherings during the festive season even though more people are expected to have received their Covid-19 jabs.

People aged 18 and older will be eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccines from September 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during a national briefing last week.

However, Mukudu said it is too early to tell if SA can return to some kind of normality even with high vaccine coverage.

“The science of the disease is rapidly evolving and in an ideal setting that is what we would be hoping for. It may be too early to know in our setting, but the predicted fourth wave of infections before the end of the year will shed more light,” Mukudu told TimesLIVE.