South Africa

Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 August 2021 - 16:14
Naomi Campbell slammed Jacob Zuma in an open letter. 'Finish your appearance in front of the state capture commission,' she told him.
Naomi Campbell slammed Jacob Zuma in an open letter. 'Finish your appearance in front of the state capture commission,' she told him.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Social media was in meltdown mode at the weekend after international supermodel Naomi Campbell penned an open letter to former president Jacob Zuma, which drew a sting clapback from his family.

In her letter, Campbell blamed the recent looting and destruction in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on his supporters and said it threatened to undo what the late former president Nelson Mandela had fought hard to achieve.

Each day you defy the courts and stoke division you take a step backwards from Madiba’s vision for SA to prosper and for there to not only be equitable political justice but also economic justice.

“If you still consider yourself a leader, then please act and take responsibility like one.

“Agree to finish your appearance in front of the state capture commission and equally you will have your days in court to contest the corruption charges alleged against you. Put the nation first,” she wrote.

Zuma's daughter Jabu hit back Campbell, telling her the unrest was bigger than calls for her father's release.

Jacob Zuma's daughter to Naomi Campbell: 'You're not qualified to speak on Zuma matters'

One of former president Jacob Zuma’s children has hit back at British model Naomi Campbell who penned a letter to the jailed former president, ...
Politics
1 day ago

She also denied claims her father was evading the state capture commission.

“What you remember SA to be is not and has never been a reflection of the true SA. If you had actually been watching president Zuma over the last few years, as you claim, you will be well aware of the fact that all he has ever called for was a fair trial. He has been more than willing to stand in front of a court and prove his innocence ... Zondo recuses himself, Zuma goes to the commission. Simple,” Jabu said.

She also suggested the model knew nothing of SA history.

“You’re simply not qualified and must be deluded to say you could ever [make recommendations on what Zuma should do],” Jabu concluded.

Social media users weighed in on the open letters, with opinions split:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mbalula on 'free Zuma anarchy': 'You can still demand his release without condoning barbarism'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the anarchy disguised itself as a political protest and produced vigilantism and barbarism “of the worst kind”.
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC should consider changing its now 'dirty', 'vulgarised' RET conference resolution — Nzimande

The ANC conference resolution calling for radical economic transformation has been so vulgarised by a certain grouping that the governing party ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘Please name her Thandolwethu’ - Mzansi congratulates Naomi Campbell on becoming a mom

"Naomi Campbell having a baby is the best kept secret of 2021"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. What you said: You should be allowed to access a portion of your pension to ... South Africa
  5. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail