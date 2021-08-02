Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma'

Social media was in meltdown mode at the weekend after international supermodel Naomi Campbell penned an open letter to former president Jacob Zuma, which drew a sting clapback from his family.

In her letter, Campbell blamed the recent looting and destruction in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on his supporters and said it threatened to undo what the late former president Nelson Mandela had fought hard to achieve.

“Each day you defy the courts and stoke division you take a step backwards from Madiba’s vision for SA to prosper and for there to not only be equitable political justice but also economic justice.

“If you still consider yourself a leader, then please act and take responsibility like one.

“Agree to finish your appearance in front of the state capture commission and equally you will have your days in court to contest the corruption charges alleged against you. Put the nation first,” she wrote.

Zuma's daughter Jabu hit back Campbell, telling her the unrest was bigger than calls for her father's release.