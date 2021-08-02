R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition taken in police station robbery

Three men escaped with R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition after robbing a police station in the Northern Cape at the weekend.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said it was reported that the suspects jumped over the counter at Tsineng police station and threatened a policewoman with a firearm at about 9.40pm on Saturday.

They demanded that she hand over firearms and the keys to the safe, said Mamabolo.

“The female officer was then tied with cables and her cellphone stolen.”

Mamabolo said the men took R5 rifles, two pump action shotguns, eight 9mm pistols, ammunition and magazines.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili confirmed that 15 firearms were stolen.

Mamabolo said there had been similar incidents in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape recently.

“Despite the historical role of police stations being safe havens, they are now becoming unsafe territories for both officers and community members,” he said.

“There is an urgent need to build the number of required police stations and capacitate them with requisite human and other resources in line with the determined ratios.

“The SAPS needs to strengthen police stations that lack resources and ensure they are led by competent managers. This will enhance effective policing in line with the prescribed ratios.”

