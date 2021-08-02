School sports and travel for tournaments get green light to resume

Schools have been given the green light to resume contact and non-contact sports, including training and inter-school matches, as well as arts and culture activities, but without spectators.

This comes as primary school pupils resumed classes on a full-time basis from Monday.

The department of basic education suspended all sporting activities on May 19 after outbreaks of Covid-19 infections in Gauteng linked to sporting activities.

Contact sports include soccer, rugby, hockey, netball and volleyball, while non-contact sports include table tennis, athletics, cricket, chess, gymnastics and swimming.

In a gazette published on Sunday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga also announced that co-curricular and enrichment programmes such as oral history, spelling bees, moot court, speech contests, debates and school clubs can also resume.