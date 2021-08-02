Special Tribunal hears of alleged R4.5m Gauteng health department fraud

The R4.5m fraud trial of a former Johannesburg-based state attorney official and her sister got under way at the Special Tribunal on Monday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) seeks to recover this amount from Nosipho Zibani and three others.

Zibani, a qualified attorney who was employed in the department of justice and correctional services, is on trial with her sister Phindile Zibani after they allegedly teamed up to defraud the department of health in Gauteng of R4.5m between 2016 and 2017.

Nosipho is accused of creating fictitious and bogus medico-legal claims and invoicing department personnel at various hospitals in Gauteng.

The Special Tribunal heard that she was at all material times responsible for handling litigation on behalf of the department of health in relation to the actions of delictual acts of medical personnel at various hospitals in Gauteng.