Taxi boss gunned down in Eastern Cape

02 August 2021 - 07:02 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said the man's body was found in the Ndungunyeni area at around 7pm on Friday.
The body of a 64-year-old taxi chairman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Thwalikhulu in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Sgt Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said the man was the chairman of the Mqanduli Taxi Association.

His body was found in the Ndungunyeni area at around 7pm on Friday, Matola-Mvanyashe said.

“According to information, when he arrived at his home he was shot several times by two unknown male suspects seen through a window by the son of the deceased.

“The motive for the murder is unknown but conflict among taxi associations can’t be ruled out.”

A murder case had been opened.

