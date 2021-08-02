South Africa

Two Tshwane metro cops killed after drunk driver crashes into them

02 August 2021 - 07:25 By Iavan Pijoos
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was injured and was arrested for suspected drunk driving.
Image: TMPD

Two Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers were killed on Saturday evening on the R80 Mabopane highway after a motorist crashed into them.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the officers were attending to an accident involving an off-duty officer when the incident occurred.

“While they were attending to the injured TMPD officer, a Mercedes-Benz drove into them, causing a second accident which killed the off-duty officer and one of the officers who was assisting her,” Mahamba said.

He said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was injured and was arrested for suspected drunk driving.

“The TMPD is saddened and shocked by the death of two of its officers and would like to send heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and colleagues.”

TimesLIVE

