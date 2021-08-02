WATCH | Mobile store in a truck brings relief to communities ravaged by looting and unrest

A high police presence, barricades, broken glass and wrecked buildings, the sound of construction — this is what is left of Protea Glen Mall in Soweto after unrest and looting engulfed the centre last month.

Entry to the mall is met with questions from security personnel who are protecting what is left of the building.

At the main entrance, the name “Zuma” is prominently painted in black against a white wall at the KFC outlet.

Last Thursday the mall, which is usually packed, was quiet with around 50 locals queueing to shop for essentials from the mobile Usave store housed in a truck. Shoprite sent its mobile “Usave eKasi” to help the community shop for basic food items.

Residents told TimesLIVE they first spotted the truck at Jabulani Mall the previous day. The Mall is 9km away from Protea Glen.

Dressed in their black and red uniforms, Shoprite Usave employees monitored the queue and allowed only four customers inside the mobile shop.