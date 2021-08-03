Boy, 3, falls to death at Bloemfontein mall

A three-year-old boy fell to his death at a mall in Bloemfontein on Sunday, police said.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the boy's family, from Bergman Square in Bloemfontein, were shopping at the mall.

By 2.30pm they were finished with their shopping, and headed towards the parking area.

“The father remained behind to pay for the parking ticket and when he joined the other members of the family he noticed that the three-year-old was missing.

“They immediately started looking for the boy and met a security officer who informed them that their child had fallen to the ground,” Makhele said.

Paramedics declared the boy dead on the scene.

An inquest docket was opened.

