COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Why vaccines, not drugs, are our only possible way out of the pandemic
August 03 2021 - 07:10
How often should I replace my mask?
It has been well over a year since we have had to adjust to the “new normal”, and correct mask protocol can still be tricky.
While some may have a mask they keep at the door or in the car to wear when they go out, experts have warned that we should be changing our masks like we change our underwear — every time we wear it.
“You will need two masks so that you can wash one and wear one. Wash your mask daily with soap and hot water. The mask is best dried in the sun and ironed. Do not share your mask with anyone,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases says,
August 03 2021 - 06:15
Japan will only hospitalise most serious Covid-19 cases as infections surge
Japan will focus on hospitalising patients who are seriously ill with Covid-19 and those at risk of becoming so while others isolate at home, officials said, amid worries about a strained medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo.
The country has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, and is recording more than 10,000 daily new infections nationwide. Tokyo had a record high of 4,058 on Saturday.
Fewer elderly people, most of whom are vaccinated, are getting infected, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
"On the other hand, infections of younger people are increasing and people in their 40s and 50s with severe symptoms are rising," he said.
"With people also being admitted to hospital with heat stroke, some people are not able to immediately get admitted and are recovering at home."
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, announcing the change on Monday, said the government would ensure that people isolating at home can be hospitalised if necessary.
Previous policy had focused on hospitalising a broader category of high-risk patients.
Some worry the shift could lead to more deaths, and opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano blasted change.
"They call it in-home treatment but it's actually in-home abandonment," NHK public TV quoted him as saying.
Japan on Monday expanded its state of emergency to include three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka. An existing emergency in Tokyo - its fourth since the pandemic began - and Okinawa is now set to last through Aug. 31.
The country has avoided a devastating outbreak of the virus, with about 932,000 total cases and just over 15,000 deaths as of Sunday.
Reuters
August 03 2021 - 06:10
Why vaccines, not drugs, are our only possible way out of the pandemic
This article is, perhaps surprisingly, not about the evidence around the usefulness of ivermectin to prevent or treat Covid-19.
Up to Monday July 26, there were 75 clinical trials on the use of ivermectin for Covid-19 listed on the US National Library of Medicine’s ClinicalTrials.gov, the authoritative global database for all registered and approved clinical trials.
Most are still ongoing and there will undoubtedly be others registered in the near future, so we are probably still a long way off from the last word on that topic. But I came to the realisation that that is not the point.
Even if these trials demonstrate fantastic success of ivermectin, or any other drug, in the prevention and/or treatment of Covid-19, such drugs will not provide us with a way out of the pandemic.
August 03 2021 - 06:00
‘What are we supposed to do?’ ask schools after mixed one-metre advice
There was widespread confusion over the implementation of the one-metre social distancing requirement in the classroom, as all primary school pupils returned to class on a full-time basis on Monday.
Gauteng principals said this was triggered by a provincial education department official informing them during a virtual meeting on July 22 not to “strictly enforce” the one-metre rule.
The official indicated that 507 township schools in the province would not be able to return to the traditional daily timetable if the one-metre requirement was followed.
The confusion also stemmed from advice given to the department of basic education by the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), which stated that “ideally, all children should be at least one metre apart within classrooms, but where this is not possible, full capacity schooling should still be commenced”.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 25 489 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5 575 new cases, which represents a 21.9% positivity rate. A further 246 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 437 to date. Read more:https://t.co/mlORuIOCGb pic.twitter.com/dF73frx8SF— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 2, 2021