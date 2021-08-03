South Africa

Hawks offering R50,000 reward for information about police station robbery

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
03 August 2021 - 16:58
The Hawks are offering a reward for any information which could lead to the arrest and prosecution of three suspects who robbed a police station on Saturday. Stock photo.
The Hawks are offering a reward for any information which could lead to the arrest and prosecution of three suspects who robbed a police station on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Guy Sagi

The Hawks are offering a R50,000 reward to any person who can provide information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of suspects who robbed the Tsineng police station in the Northern Cape on Saturday and fled with 15 firearms.

The Hawks said three armed suspects entered the police station pretending to file a complaint. While a police official was busy addressing them, one suspect jumped over the counter and threatened her with a firearm.

The police official was ordered to open a safe and the suspects fled with eight pistols, three rifles and two shotguns with live ammunition.

There were no shots fired inside the police station.

Anyone with information should contact the Hawks’ investigating officers, Col Mgcineni Sityodana on 071-481-2802 or W/O Modise Bogacwi on 082-495-0819, the police Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or use the My SAPS app.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition taken in police station robbery

Three men escaped with R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition after robbing a police station at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Bheki Cele says police have netted possible 'big fish' in unrest instigation as Phoenix death toll rises to 36

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed at a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that a possible "big fish" in instigating the recent deadly violence and ...
News
4 hours ago

Two more cops attacked in Mpumalanga as police come under fire

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for four men in connection with two hijacking and shooting incidents involving two police officers this week.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  2. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  3. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa
  4. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  5. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...