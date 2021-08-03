Man jailed for fatal beer bottle attack in Eastern Cape

A St Francis Bay man has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after fatally hitting another man on the head with a beer bottle.

Dumisani Sotafile, 41, was initially charged with murdering Silulami Mhlanga, 39, but submitted a plea on a charge of culpable homicide.

He was found guilty in the Humansdorp regional court of culpable homicide, said police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli.

“The sentence follows an unfortunate incident on June 14 at about 2pm when the two men were drinking at a local tavern in Sea Vista at St Francis Bay.

“An argument started between the two and ended when Sotafile struck Mhlanga on the head with a beer bottle,” Nkohli said.

“Mhlanga collapsed. He was taken to his home, where he started bleeding from his nose and died.”

Sarah Baartman acting district police commissioner Brig John Lebok welcomed the sentence.

“It is unbelievable that in our attempts to curb reckless and irresponsible actions among people after they have consumed liquor, our messages seem to be falling on deaf ears,” he said.

“We believe this sentence will serve as a deterrent to people that their reckless actions when drunk will have consequences.”

