POLL | What would you do if you won the lottery?
Ka-Ching!
A jobless mom from North West is the toast of Mzansi after securing a R158m PowerBall jackpot.
The woman won the biggest Powerball jackpot for 2021, making her the second-highest PowerBall jackpot winner in the history of SA’s lottery.
Speaking about her win, the woman said: “No, I’m not lucky, I’m blessed.”
When asked what she plans to do with the money, she said: “I would love to travel to Durban as I have never been there and I have always wanted to go there for a family vacation at the sea.
“A portion of the winnings will go towards building and furnishing our dream home, with the help of an interior designer and the best architect, to ensure everything I have always dreamt of as a little girl becomes exactly what I envision.
“We plan to invest a significant amount of our winnings, allowing for my family and I to live comfortably. The rest of the winnings will be placed in an education trust towards our children’s education, and a portion will be donated to charity,” she said.
According to the national lottery operator Ithuba, the woman played using the Absa banking app and spent R15 on the winning ticket.
Her winning numbers were 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they were excited to have made two South Africans multimillionaires.
“Congratulations to our PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS jackpot winners. When we took over the operations of the national lottery, we promised to offer life-changing jackpots and we are delivering just that. We have kept our promise to reinvigorate the national lottery by offering record-breaking jackpots and creating more winners and multimillionaires than any other South African lottery operator,” she said.
The first multimillionaire won the R232m PowerBall jackpot in February 2019 which remains the record-breaking jackpot in Africa.