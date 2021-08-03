POLL | What would you do if you won the lottery?

When asked what she plans to do with the money, she said: “I would love to travel to Durban as I have never been there and I have always wanted to go there for a family vacation at the sea.

“A portion of the winnings will go towards building and furnishing our dream home, with the help of an interior designer and the best architect, to ensure everything I have always dreamt of as a little girl becomes exactly what I envision.

“We plan to invest a significant amount of our winnings, allowing for my family and I to live comfortably. The rest of the winnings will be placed in an education trust towards our children’s education, and a portion will be donated to charity,” she said.