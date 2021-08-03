SABC News distances itself from 'good politicians' Twitter 'moemish'

In it, Mkhize is alleged to have contravened the Public Finance Management Act and received money from communications company Digital Vibes.

The user wrote: “I honestly thought he was one of the good ones. Are there any good ones?”

The SABC News Twitter account responded: “A good politician? Do you know what oxymoron means?”

The tweet soon went viral and led to them deleting it.

The broadcaster also released a statement saying it would investigate the mishap.

“SABC Digital News distances itself from the tweet below. We are, however, investigating the matter,” it said.