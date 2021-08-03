South Africa

SABC News distances itself from 'good politicians' Twitter 'moemish'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
03 August 2021 - 08:20
A Sunday Times article about the Special Investigating Unit's report involving suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize sparked debate online. File photo.
A Sunday Times article about the Special Investigating Unit's report involving suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize sparked debate online. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

SABC News has distanced itself from a spicy tweet published on its official account over the weekend questioning if good politicians exist.

It all started when one user weighed in on a Sunday Times article about the state's Special Investigating Unit's report involving suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize.

In it, Mkhize is alleged to have contravened the Public Finance Management Act and received money from communications company Digital Vibes.

The user wrote: “I honestly thought he was one of the good ones. Are there any good ones?”

The SABC News Twitter account responded: “A good politician? Do you know what oxymoron means?”

The tweet soon went viral and led to them deleting it.

The broadcaster also released a statement saying it would investigate the mishap.

“SABC Digital News distances itself from the tweet below. We are, however, investigating the matter,” it said.

Soon, social media was filled with hilarious memes and tweets about the “moemish”.

MORE

WATCH | Video of ‘unfit’ soldier struggling to climb into a truck goes viral

"First Mabena, and now this," wrote one social media user.
News
6 days ago

Moemish or telling the truth? Fikile Mbalula's dragged over BBC interview

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula told the BBC's 'HARDtalk' on Wednesday that the recent unrest was a 'failed insurrection' by plotters who had a ...
Politics
1 week ago

‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with latest jab

"I will never buy Nando's again," some fans threatened.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Awkward moment over Joe Biden's Ramaphosa 'moemish'

US President Joe Biden suggested that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to introduce President Cyril Ramaphosa at the meeting of world leaders.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  5. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...