South Africa

Technical glitch leaves some DStv viewers in the dark

03 August 2021 - 14:55
MultiChoice is investigating a technical glitch that has left some customers unable to watch content.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

A technical glitch has left some DStv customers unable to view programmes.

Some affected customers have vented their frustration on social media.

MultiChoice spokesperson Sbu Mpungose said they were experiencing a system issue which was being investigated.

Mpungose said the problem affected a few customers, but could not immediately confirm how widespread the problem was or what caused the glitch.

MultiChoice had earlier posted a message on Twitter assuring affected customers that the issue was being attended to.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

