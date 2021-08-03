South Africa

Twitter takes action against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for sharing unrest clips

03 August 2021 - 12:24
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been accused by some of inciting violence. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Social media network Twitter has taken action against former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla after she shared clips of the violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal on her account. 

On Monday, Twitter users who reported Zuma-Sambudla for sharing the clips received a notification from the app confirming she had violated the app’s rules.

The videos and images she shared were taken in several areas in the province before the unrest and looting broke out in Gauteng. 

Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma has ignored Twitter's rules.
Image: Screenshot

According to Twitter’s rules, the complaints against the clips shared by Zuma-Sambudla may fall under “terrorism/violent extremism”

Examples of the types of content that violate this policy include, but are not limited to:

  • engaging in or promoting acts on behalf of a violent organisation;
  • recruiting for a violent organisation;
  • providing or distributing services (for example, financial, media/propaganda) to further a violent organisation’s stated goals; and
  • using the insignia or symbol of violent organisations to promote them or indicate affiliation or support.

TimesLIVE looked through Zuma-Sambudla’s account and found the videos have not yet been removed. 

One image she shared on July 9 was flagged by Twitter, saying it was “presented out of context”. The original image is from 2020, according to Africa Check and BBC News Africa.

Zuma-Sambudla has not commented on the reports levelled against her. 

EFF leader Julius Malema’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended last month for breaking the social media platform’s rules. He was prohibited from tweeting, sharing tweets and liking posts.

The platform did not give reasons behind the suspension of his account.

Before the account’s suspension, Malema had called for EFF supporters to oppose the deployment of soldiers in areas affected by violent protests and looting.

According to the Cybersecurity Act, any person who unlawfully makes available, broadcasts or distributes, using a computer system, a data message to a specific person, group of persons or the public with the intention to incite violence, or call people to be involved in the destruction of any property belonging to people, is guilty of an offence.

The act states those who engage in such acts will be liable for criminal offence and can receive a fine or be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years.

