Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ to plead guilty to theft and public violence

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Durban Woolworths store intends to plead guilty to several charges including theft and public violence.

Mbuso Moloi appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday. It was revealed he intends to plead guilty to the charges, which also include trespassing and operating a vehicle without a corresponding number plate.

The court heard the self-employed tenderpreneur owns two vehicles and lives with his parents in Cowies Hill, near Pinetown.