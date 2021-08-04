Advocate accused of inciting public violence is granted bail

Advocate Ike Khumalo, who is accused of inciting public violence relating to the recent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, was granted R3,000 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Basimane Molwana said he was satisfied that the interest of justice permitted Khumalo’s release.

He ordered Khumalo to report at the Mondeor police station on Mondays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm.

“You are restrained from participating in any illegal gathering. You are ordered to surrender your passport to the state.

“You are further ordered not to change your verified residential address. You are restrained from leaving the province without the consent of the investigating officer,” the court ordered.

Khumalo was also ordered to suspend his social media accounts.

He was arrested at his Mondeor home last week and faces six charges of allegedly inciting public violence.

Prosecutor Cobus Ehlers told the court the state did not oppose bail.

Ehlers said: “He had posted a Twitter post which contained sentences in which he expressed his anger about the way politicians were running the country. He posted another tweet which reiterated the issue of killing and burning politicians’ properties.”

He had asked the court to add more bail conditions before Khumalo was released.

“In addition to other conditions, there should be one that he has no activity on social media. There should be no posting pics, videos or commenting on social media,” Ehlers said.

The magistrate agreed.

In his affidavit read out to court, Khumalo said he ran a busy law firm in Pretoria where he practices labour and commercial law.

He said he was the breadwinner at home.

He pays a bond and instalments for two cars. He also supports his life partner and four children.