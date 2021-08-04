South Africa

Another 423 Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

04 August 2021 - 19:47 By TimesLIVE
There was some good news, in that more than 8-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.
There was some good news, in that more than 8-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.
Image: World Health Organisation/AFRO

SA recorded another 423 Covid-19 deaths and 13,264 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.

This means that there have now been 73,415 fatalities recorded across SA to date, along with 2,484,009 cases.

Of the new cases, the most (3,587) were in the Western Cape, followed by Gauteng (2,927), and KwaZulu-Natal (2,408). The Eastern Cape (1,088) was the only other province to have more than 1,000 cases recorded in 24 hours.

The NICD said that there had also been 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are 15,629 people being treated in the country's public or private medical facilities.

There was some good news, in that more than 8-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. According to the SA Coronavirus website, there have been 8,182,380 doses administered to date.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Japan to hospitalise only most serious Covid-19 cases in surge

Japan will hospitalise only Covid-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so while others isolate at home, officials said, as ...
News
1 day ago

Australia records one of its youngest Covid-19 deaths as Sydney outbreak grows

Australia's New South Wales reported one of the country's youngest deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, as daily infections lingered near a 16-month ...
News
10 hours ago

Another reason to get the Covid-19 jab: Wimpy will give you a free coffee

Wimpy is offering a free filter coffee to customers who present proof of their Covid-19 vaccination.
News
1 day ago

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu outlines Covid-19 relief measures

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is on Wednesday outlining the government's Covid-19 relief measures to help ease the impact of the ...
News
5 hours ago

Covid-19 cases on the rise in Western Cape and KZN, as Gauteng cases decline

There were 5,575 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, with 1,773 in the Western Cape, the current coronavirus epicentre, 981 in KZN and ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa
  3. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  4. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  5. Twitter takes action against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for sharing unrest clips South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...