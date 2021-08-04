COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New York becomes first US city to order Covid vaccines for restaurants, gyms
August 04 2021 - 08:00
Dubai airport expects passenger surge as UAE eases travel curbs
Dubai's state airport operator expects a "surge" in passenger traffic over the coming weeks and months, its chief executive said on Wednesday, after the United Arab Emirates announced an easing of travel restrictions from African and Asian countries.
The Gulf state, a major international travel hub, on Tuesday said it would scrap on Aug. 5 a transit flight ban which Emirates airline later said applied to passengers travelling from 12 countries, including major market India.
The UAE will also lift this week an entry ban on those who had visited India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria or Uganda over the past 14 days for those with valid residencies and who are certified by Emirati authorities as fully vaccinated.
August 04 2021 - 06:45
Biden tells Florida, Texas leaders: Help on Covid-19 or 'get out of the way'
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas - home to roughly a third of all new US Covid-19 cases - to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or "get out of the way" as the country struggles to contain the rapid spread of the disease's Delta variant.
August 04 2021 - 06:30
Japan signals chance of rolling back controversial Covid hospital policy
Japan's health minister on Wednesday signalled the government may consider rolling back a controversial new policy asking Covid-19 patients with less serious symptoms isolate at home rather than going to the hospital.
The comment, which came amid rising criticism over the policy, underscores Tokyo's struggle in dealing with a spike in Delta variants that is overshadowing the Olympic Games.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday only Covid-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so woud be hospitalised, while others isolate at home, a shift in policy some fear may lead to an increase in deaths.
Health Minister Norihisa Tamura defended the policy shift, saying that by asking people with less serious symptoms to isolate at home, Japan could ensure it did not run out of hospital beds for people in need of intensive care.
"The pandemic has entered a new phase ... Unless we have enough beds, we can't bring people into hospitals. We're acting pre-emptively on this front," Tamura told parliament.
"If things don't turn out as we expect, we can roll back the policy," he said, adding that the policy shift was a move to deal with the unexpectedly fast spread of the new variant.
The outcry is another setback for Suga, who has seen support plunge due to his handling of the pandemic ahead of general elections to be held this year.
August 04 2021 - 06:25
New York becomes first US city to order Covid vaccines for restaurants, gyms
New York City will become the first major US city to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms and other businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the nation grapples with the rapidly spreading Delta variant.
With vaccines widely available, political leaders were combating the latest surge in infections with shots and masks rather than ordering businesses to close and Americans to stay home as they did last year.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of Covid-19 cases, despite a Supreme Court ruling in June suggesting that such a move would require Congress to pass new legislation.
August 04 2021 - 06:15
Macau to test population after four new Covid-19 cases
The gambling hub of Macau has launched a test programme for its 600,000 people after the Chinese-ruled city confirmed four new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its government said in a statement on Wednesday.
Macau has set up 41 nucleic acid testing stations across the city which will run non-stop for at least three days, which is the estimated required period, the statement said. Appointments would not be required, it said.
Macau has registered only 59 coronavirus cases and recorded no deaths so far, according to Hong Kong government data.
In a separate statement, Hong Kong's government said it removed Macau from its list of places from which residents could return to the finance hub without the need for quarantine. That 'Return2HK' list now only contains places from mainland China.
August 04 2021 - 06:00
The drive to bring back all primary school pupils should not be done at all costs
Estimates suggest that most primary schoolchildren lost between 70% to a full year of learning since March last year. It is the same as saying the average grade 3 child in June 2021 has the same learning outcomes as the average grade 2 child in June 2019. In May 2021 the total number of seven- to 17-year-olds who had not attended school once this year was between 650,342 and 753,371.
These worrying statistics are contained in the latest National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS)-Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM). It is against this backdrop that the move to bring back all primary school pupils and those attending special-needs schools on a full-time basis must be roundly applauded and welcomed.
Education experts agree that having pupils attend class on alternate days and even alternate weeks has been a disaster. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has also expressed the strong desire to “curtail” rotational classes in primary schools “so that we can consolidate and give them the necessary foundation because if things go wrong, then it’s going to be very difficult to recover in later grades”. She acknowledged that “the damage happens in primary school and if we can’t save that, we have a big problem”.
But the drive to bring back all primary school pupils should not be done at all costs and it should certainly not compromise Covid safety regulations. It should be remembered that rotational classes were implemented in the first place because schools could not accommodate all pupils as they had to be at least 1.5m apart from each other in the classroom.
