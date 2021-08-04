South Africa

Digital Vibes cash used to open hair salon and nail franchise — report

Zweli Mkhize’s son and daughter-in-law allegedly benefited from the contract

04 August 2021 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
Embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize, his wife May and son Dedani.
Embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize, his wife May and son Dedani.
Image: Supplied

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s son and daughter-in-law allegedly benefited from the health department’s Digital Vibes contract when more than R1m was used to open a hair salon and an upmarket nails franchise.

Daily Maverick reported at least R650,000 went towards Sthoko Mkhize’s Tammy Taylor Nails outlet opened in Pietermaritzburg’s Midlands Mall.

More than R400,000 was allegedly diverted from the R150m Digital Vibes contract to a hair salon, Gold Ace Cuts and Curls, co-owned by Mkhize’s son Dedani, close to the nail franchise.

Last week Dedani said he had “nothing to hide” and claimed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had not afforded him an opportunity to state his version of events in the Digital Vibes saga.

How Digital Vibes got its health department tender

When all else failed in the plot to hand Digital Vibes a R150m communications contract, officials in the department of health allegedly resorted to ...
News
3 days ago

TimesLIVE reported his denial came after an earlier report stated Mkhize and his son had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider charging them for corruption over “suspicious” payments received from Digital Vibes.

The information was contained in court papers the SIU filed at the Special Tribunal, where it is trying to recover R150m t allegedly unlawfully paid by the health department to Digital Vibes, a company owned by Mkhize’s close associate Tahera Mather.

The Sunday Times reported that SIU lead investigator Rajendra Chunilall alleged in an affidavit that evidence pointed to Mkhize and Dedani having contravened the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The affidavit contained allegations that the registered owner of Digital Vibes, Radha Hariram, helped facilitate cash collections in plastic bags and cardboard boxes for Dedani from the petrol station she ran.

Sthoko Mkhize did not respond to enquiries about the nail franchise, reported Daily Maverick.

Zweli Mkhize denied the allegations against him before he was placed on leave, and has maintained his silence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry

Minister's son carried out sacks of cash after Digital Vibes's dodgy switcheroo, says SIU
News
3 days ago

'It's unfortunate to find myself entangled in a saga I know nothing of': Zweli Mkhize’s son on Digital Vibes

'I categorically deny ever receiving R3.8m.'
Politics
4 days ago

‘We will not allow anyone to question our integrity’: SIU hits back at Zweli Mkhize’s son

The Special Investigating Unit has denied that it did not give the son of health minister Zweli Mkhize, Dedani, a chance to clear his name in the ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa
  3. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  4. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  5. Twitter takes action against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for sharing unrest clips South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...