South Africa

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala wants looters to face the full might of the law

04 August 2021 - 10:00
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.
Image: supplied

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has called for the arrest of perpetrators of violence during the recent unrest and looting in the province.

He was addressing the media alongside police minister Bheki Cele at the Inanda police station on Tuesday where they provided an update on the recent violent incidents in Phoenix, north of Durban. 

“Those who have broken the law, whether they were vigilantes or looters, should all face the full might of the law. In Phoenix, Inanda, Bhambayi, Zwelitsha, KwaMashu, Amaoti and surrounding areas we have seen the worst of these crimes, including murder, being committed in the name of protecting the community,” said the premier. 

Phoenix continues to be in the spotlight after police arrested 11 alleged instigators while the death toll has risen to 36, the police minister said. 

Zikalala said while criminality dominated during the unrest, he commended citizens for their efforts to root out these elements and unite communities across racial lines.

“In the midst of that despair, we are encouraged that in Phoenix, Chatsworth, Verulam, Northdale and many areas, good citizenship thrives. We have seen groups of social activists in the Indian community joining with Africans in the All Lives Matter movement to call for an end to racism in all its forms,” he said.

Zikalala commended companies for their commitment to rebuild their businesses destroyed during the protests and looting. He said this will demonstrate to international businesses the province is ready to rebuild.

The cost of damage to the province is at least R2bn, said Zikalala. 

Phoenix rises from the ashes to try and heal racial rift

Moral regeneration and social cohesion campaign by KZN government and civil society strives to restore stability
News
16 hours ago

Bheki Cele says police have netted possible 'big fish' in unrest instigation as Phoenix death toll rises to 36

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed at a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that a possible "big fish" in instigating the recent deadly violence and ...
News
22 hours ago

Convener of Phoenix killings march meets with police over ‘racist’ remarks

Jackie Shandu, the convener of a coalition of civic groups, was at the Durban Central police station on Monday morning after charges were laid ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa
  3. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  4. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  5. Twitter takes action against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for sharing unrest clips South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...