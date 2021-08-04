South Africa

Man airlifted to hospital after being crushed by buffalo at game farm

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
04 August 2021
A man was airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured by a buffalo near Magaliesburg on Monday.
Image: Netcare 911

A 29-year-old man employed at a game farm in Hekpoort near Magaliesburg in Gauteng was badly injured when he was attacked by a buffalo on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports indicated that the employee was walking along a boundary fence when he was attacked.

“The patient sustained serious crush injuries to his entire body and was treated on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners,” Herbst said.

Once stabilised, he was flown by helicopter to a specialist hospital.

TimesLIVE

