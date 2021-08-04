Standard Bank deploys extra ATMs in KZN to support Sassa grant payments

Standard Bank says it is deploying 11 mobile automated teller machines (ATMs) to KwaZulu-Natal as part of a collective response from banks to help and streamline the grant-payment process in the province.

The Banking Association SA said that more than 1,400 ATMs were vandalised in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during civil unrest and looting last month.

Standard Bank said the deployment of the ATMs was to ensure that those vulnerable members who relied on social grants and others who use cash for their daily transactions had access to cash facilities.

Standard Bank said to further ease the potential access burden, it has permanently removed Saswitch fees — fees that customers pay for using other banks’ ATMs — for all of its customers.

It said Standard Bank customers can withdraw cash from any ATM in the industry for a flat fee of R10 per R1,000 drawn.

“We believe that this is a longer-term solution to cater for the needs of our society, as well as make it more convenient for our clients to access financial services,” the head of consumer and high net worth clients at Standard Bank, Kabelo Makeke, said.

TimesLIVE