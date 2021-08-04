South Africa

Stop provoking soldiers on patrols, says army

04 August 2021 - 07:36 By Iavan Pijoos
A taxi driver allegedly accosted a soldier on patrol duty in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
A taxi driver allegedly accosted a soldier on patrol duty in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The military has called on community members to refrain from provoking soldiers while they are patrolling.

This after the circulation of a video showing a man, who is believed to be a taxi driver, accosting a soldier on patrol duty in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

“The public is urged to refrain from committing acts of provocation or incitement against members of the army.

“It is an illegal and prosecutable offence to interfere with any law enforcement official on duty, regardless of the circumstances,” said SA National Defence Force spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi.

Mgobozi praised the soldier for “maintaining his discipline under serious provocation”, but expressed disappointment in the comments on social media.

“It is equally concerning to note a few social media comments commending this act of provocation. Such contempt, disregard and disrespect of a law enforcement officer should be condemned with the contempt it deserves by all law-abiding citizens,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Identities of accused in Phoenix murders revealed in court

Seven others face charges ranging from malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition to attempted murder
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Video of ‘unfit’ soldier struggling to climb into a truck goes viral

"First Mabena, and now this," wrote one social media user.
News
6 days ago

Military driver due in dock after SANDF truck stolen in Centurion

A SANDF driver is expected to appear on Friday before a military judge facing an internal charge of negligent loss of state property.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa
  3. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  4. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  5. Twitter takes action against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for sharing unrest clips South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...