Teacher unions rail against 'virtually impossible' primary school social distancing
No consultation or scientific evidence to support 'plan to reduce to 0.5m'
Teacher unions have advised schools that are unable to comply with reduced social distancing in classes to follow the deviation provisions contained in the Government Gazette and to continue with rotational time tables.
The unions said on Wednesday they were puzzled to see the department of basic education planned to approach the cabinet with a request to reduce social distancing in primary schools from 1m to 0.5m. They have subsequently demanded an urgent meeting with the department.
In a joint statement, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), Professional Educators' Union (Peu), SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) and National Teachers Union (Natu) expressed dispute with the intended move by the department, citing a lack of consultation and scientific evidence to support the decision.
“No scientific evidence thus far has been provided to the unions in connection with the acceptability of such a reduction. The teacher unions further wish to record that we are in favour of a return to normality to ensure that the traditional timetables in schools may be reintroduced, but it cannot be at the expense of compliance with the required health and safety protocols that the department of health has insisted on since March 26 2020,” they said.
The unions said the decision must be supported by scientific evidence showing the reduction would not lead to further infections for pupils, educators and members of the broader community.
“This is done in the best interest of the child, educators and the community and to ensure that schools do not become super spreaders but rather the barriers against the transmission,” they added.
They expressed disappointment with the decision by the department on full-time schooling for primary school pupils, despite warnings from the unions that 1m social distancing was not possible when all primary school pupils returned to school.
“It is clear after two school days that compliance with the 1m social distancing is virtually impossible when the traditional timetable is followed. The teacher unions wish to record that they were not consulted in regard to the new proposed reduced social distance of 0.5m in primary schools.”
