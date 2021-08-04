Teacher unions rail against 'virtually impossible' primary school social distancing

Teacher unions have advised schools that are unable to comply with reduced social distancing in classes to follow the deviation provisions contained in the Government Gazette and to continue with rotational time tables.

The unions said on Wednesday they were puzzled to see the department of basic education planned to approach the cabinet with a request to reduce social distancing in primary schools from 1m to 0.5m. They have subsequently demanded an urgent meeting with the department.

In a joint statement, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), Professional Educators' Union (Peu), SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) and National Teachers Union (Natu) expressed dispute with the intended move by the department, citing a lack of consultation and scientific evidence to support the decision.

“No scientific evidence thus far has been provided to the unions in connection with the acceptability of such a reduction. The teacher unions further wish to record that we are in favour of a return to normality to ensure that the traditional timetables in schools may be reintroduced, but it cannot be at the expense of compliance with the required health and safety protocols that the department of health has insisted on since March 26 2020,” they said.