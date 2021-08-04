South Africa

Watch out! That Mogoeng Mogoeng unrest voice note you received is fake

04 August 2021 - 12:00
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng became the vicitim of a fake voice note. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s office has distanced itself from a voice note shared on social media claiming to have been from him, saying it is fake. 

The voice note warns of more unrest ahead in the country and calls for prayers.  

Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube pleaded with social media users not to share it further, saying Mogoeng was not behind the instruction. 

“It has been brought to the attention of the office of the chief justice (OCJ) that there is a voice note circulating on WhatsApp and social media platforms purporting to be a recording of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng,” said Mncube. 

“In the voice note, the speaker invites prayers for the country after presenting so-called ’facts’ of future events related to civil unrest and further actions of prominent South African political leaders to which he is privy. The voice note is not that of the chief justice.”

Mncube said any communication from Mogoeng will be done through formal channels.

“Members of the public and media are requested to contact the OCJ to verify the authenticity of any article, communication or social media post that purports to be that of a judge before attributing statements made on any platform to a judge.”

This is the second time in a few weeks the judiciary has had to distance itself from fake news circulated online. 

Last month, the judiciary provided clarity about a list  circulated on social media and purportedly containing judges shortlisted for judicial vacancies by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“The JSC has since learnt some candidates listed on that list have unfortunately received congratulatory messages for being on the JSC’s shortlist. The JSC wishes to clarify the list circulating on media platforms was not published by the JSC,” said the commission.

The JSC said its screening committee, which was tasked to prepare a shortlist, will sit on Aug. 11 to compile a shortlist.

“It is only after this meeting that a shortlist of the candidates to be interviewed at the JSC’s October sitting will be published by the JSC,” it said.

