Watch out! That Mogoeng Mogoeng unrest voice note you received is fake

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s office has distanced itself from a voice note shared on social media claiming to have been from him, saying it is fake.

The voice note warns of more unrest ahead in the country and calls for prayers.

Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube pleaded with social media users not to share it further, saying Mogoeng was not behind the instruction.

“It has been brought to the attention of the office of the chief justice (OCJ) that there is a voice note circulating on WhatsApp and social media platforms purporting to be a recording of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng,” said Mncube.

“In the voice note, the speaker invites prayers for the country after presenting so-called ’facts’ of future events related to civil unrest and further actions of prominent South African political leaders to which he is privy. The voice note is not that of the chief justice.”

Mncube said any communication from Mogoeng will be done through formal channels.

“Members of the public and media are requested to contact the OCJ to verify the authenticity of any article, communication or social media post that purports to be that of a judge before attributing statements made on any platform to a judge.”