Case against five held for Mareetsane cop killings postponed

The case against five suspects accused of the brutal murders of two North West police officers has been postponed, the Hawks said on Thursday.

The five — Benjamin Jacobs, Jeremiah Mongale, Rapulana Keikantse, Matthews Modukanele and an unnamed minor — made a second appearance in the Itsoseng magistrate's court after their arrest last week in connection with the murders of Const Simon Ntsekeletsa and Sgt Mojalefa Molete, who were based at the Mareetsane police station just south of Mahikeng.

They are also charged with malicious damage to property and possession of a stolen firearm.

The two officers went missing last week Monday while out on patrol in their precinct. Ntsekeletsa and Mojalefa had allegedly run into suspected livestock thieves and were bringing the culprits back to the police station when they lost contact with their commander for an hour.