COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO calls for halting Covid-19 vaccine boosters in favor of unvaccinated

August 05 2021 - 07:05
War on Covid-19 increases disinfectant accidents in homes
Fighting Covid-19 may be increasing accidental poisoning in homes with one of the country’s poison centres reporting a steep spike in calls related to disinfectant exposure.
The Poison Information Helpline of the Western Cape says as families have started buying more household disinfectants, including hand sanitisers, to fight the pandemic, cases of unintentional exposure have been increasing too, particularly in children under the age of five.
August 05 2021 - 06:45
Japan set to expand Covid-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals
Japan was set on Thursday to expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures to fight a surge in Covid-19 cases, as worries deepen about strains on the nation's medical system in Olympics host Tokyo and around the country.
Coronavirus infections are surging faster than ever before as new cases hit record highs in Tokyo, overshadowing the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics and fueling doubts over Prime Minister Yasuhide Suga's handling of the pandemic.
Tokyo reported a record 4,166 new cases on Wednesday while nationwide new cases topped 14,000.
"New infections are rising at an unprecedently fast pace," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts at which he made the new proposal.
"The situation on the ground (at hospitals) is extremely severe," Nishimura added, noting that serious cases had doubled in the past two weeks.
The panel signed off on the proposal, but Nishimura told a news conference some members had warned the situation was severe enough to require a nationwide state of emergency - a stance shared by the head of the Japan Medical Association.
Six prefectures including Olympic host city Tokyo are already under full states of emergency to last through Aug. 31 while another five are under less strict "quasi-emergency" directives.
The latest steps, to take effect from Sunday, mean that more than 70% of the population will be under some restrictions.
August 05 2021 - 06:30
Nigeria receives 4 million vaccine doses from US
Nigeria has received 4 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines, donated by the United States government, according to its health minister
August 05 2021 - 06:10
WHO calls for halting Covid-19 vaccine boosters in favor of unvaccinated
The World Health Organization is calling for a halt on Covid-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, as the gap between vaccinations in wealthy and poor countries widens.
August 05 2021 - 06:00
JONATHAN JANSEN | Covid has robbed SA of so many human libraries of knowledge
Every morning I wake up, it seems there is another friend or family member who has been hospitalised, intubated or died from Covid-19.
Even non-coronavirus deaths are amplified because of the heartache of the many who have succumbed to the dreaded virus. Sometimes the cause of death is hard to discern: was it really heart problems, as the family is quick to report, or were the cardiovascular problems Covid-19-related?
This week I have to find ways of including at least three drive-by and two online memorials in a packed schedule of remembering the dead. Behind the numbers are the names of real people whose amazing lives have been lost in the sheer frequency of death around us.
