COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO calls for halting Covid-19 vaccine boosters in favor of unvaccinated

August 05 2021 - 06:45

Japan set to expand Covid-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals

Japan was set on Thursday to expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures to fight a surge in Covid-19 cases, as worries deepen about strains on the nation's medical system in Olympics host Tokyo and around the country.

Coronavirus infections are surging faster than ever before as new cases hit record highs in Tokyo, overshadowing the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics and fueling doubts over Prime Minister Yasuhide Suga's handling of the pandemic.

Tokyo reported a record 4,166 new cases on Wednesday while nationwide new cases topped 14,000.

"New infections are rising at an unprecedently fast pace," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts at which he made the new proposal.

"The situation on the ground (at hospitals) is extremely severe," Nishimura added, noting that serious cases had doubled in the past two weeks.

The panel signed off on the proposal, but Nishimura told a news conference some members had warned the situation was severe enough to require a nationwide state of emergency - a stance shared by the head of the Japan Medical Association.

Six prefectures including Olympic host city Tokyo are already under full states of emergency to last through Aug. 31 while another five are under less strict "quasi-emergency" directives.

The latest steps, to take effect from Sunday, mean that more than 70% of the population will be under some restrictions.

Reuters