Deadly result as state forces seize ‘loot’ in Durban

Bereaved husband, orphaned children

Shangase — who hails from Umzimkhulu, a rural town about 165km south of Durban — was unemployed at the time of her death. She had been doing piece jobs in Durban’s clothing factories before the Covid-19 hard lockdown was introduced in March 2020.

Her common-law husband, 47-year-old Mongezi Ngwadla, said he was in their bed, sleeping, when a hysterical neighbour knocked at his door to tell him about the shooting.

“I was working the night shift so when the chaos started I was sleeping. When I was told I rushed to the scene and I saw the mother of my children lying on the floor, full of blood.

“She was still breathing ... but only just. A moment later she was dead. It was a sight I never wish even for my worst enemy.”

Shangase leaves behind two children, an 11-year-old and a six-year-old.

“We don’t even have money to give her a decent funeral. These police officers who shot her must pay for her funeral. They must also pay to raise the children who are left behind. As for me, I lost a soul mate, someone with whom I had been through all the ups and downs of life,” Ngwadla said.

He added that since the fatal shooting he has been having sleepless nights, agonising about how he is going to be able to raise the children on his own without their mother.

Neighbours say Shangase was a kind woman who went out of her way to help others.

Ntombenhle Mzilelwa, 28, considered Shangase a big sister.

“When I arrived here in KwaMadlala from my rural home in Bizana, she was one of the few people who opened their arms to me. Even this shack I’m staying in, I got it because of her. She bought the stand and helped me build my shack. I often ran to her to help me sort out my problems. I don’t know what I would be without her,” Mzilelwa said.

Police disregard for impoverished black people

Shangase’s death has angered the community. Siyabulela Sokhulu, 53, a leader of one section of Madlala, said he led a delegation to meet the Lamontville police station leaders, to air their complaints and to demand that the police pay for Shangase’s funeral because her family cannot afford to bury her.

He said the fracas that led to the fatal shooting of Shangase began when the police and the soldiers began forcefully opening and breaking into the locked shacks of people who were not in them.

“The community began making noise because what they were doing was illegal. They did not produce any search warrant, they just broke into people’s homes. If they wanted to do this peacefully they could have asked for community leaders to arrange their search and seizure.

“When they get to suburbs and areas of other races they go with search warrants and conduct themselves civilly. When they deal with us black people who live in shacks they are rude, they are rough, they just break in,” Sokhulu said.

Thandi Mzizi, 44, a member of the local committee of Abahlali baseMjondolo, said there was no need for the police to use such excessive force when coming to conduct the raid.

“When they come to us to collect rice, tin fish and other small items, they just barge in and treat us with disdain. The worst part is that they take these things only to destroy. There was no need for a poor woman to be killed for all of that,” she said.

Xoliswa Faku, who sells vetkoek, polony, fried chips and sausages from her small shack shop, said she witnessed events as they unfolded on July 29. She said when the police started shooting randomly she and a group of women hid behind and inside their shacks.

“My neighbour’s shack has a huge bullet hole. The bullet went through his bed and the T-shirt that was there has [a] bullet hole. Luckily he was not there, he was at work. If he was and had been sitting or sleeping on the bed he would have got shot,” she said, adding that there are several other shacks that had bullet holes after the shooting.

Other community members demanded that police minister Bheki Cele and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda come to the area to hear their cases.

Thapelo Mohapi, of Abahlali baseMjondolo, said there is no evidence in the police’s initial statement that they fired live ammunition after some people within the crowd threw stones at them.

Mohapi said the organisation had cautioned law-enforcement agencies about their conduct when conducting raids on impoverished and especially black people.

“It appears that people resisted and tried to defend themselves against aggression from the police and the SANDF [South African Defence Force],” said Mohapi.