Health Professions Council CEO on precautionary suspension after fraud allegations

05 August 2021 - 12:45
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has placed the Health Professions Council of SA CEO on precautionary suspension following allegations of fraud and corruption.
Image: GCIS/Jairus Mmutle

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has placed the CEO of the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) on precautionary suspension after allegations of fraud and corruption.

Kubayi suspended David Boikhutso Motau with immediate effect.

The charges stem from his tenure as the head of the Free State health department.

“Dr Motau was appointed HPCSA CEO registrar in June 2021 and his precautionary suspension is necessitated by the seriousness of the allegations and its ramification to ethical dynamics in the health fraternity,” the health department said in a statement.

Motau was one of 13 accused who appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday after being arrested by the Hawks.

“It is alleged that during the course of the regulatory audit in the Department of Health, the audit team from the auditor-general requested information on certain payments to service providers and subsequently queried the procurement processes that were followed,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo.

“As a result, an internal investigation followed whereby it was discovered that false or forged ‘requests for payment advices’ were submitted during the period of January 2011 to December 2015 for payments with regards to the service providers.

“It is further alleged that no evidence could be found whether the actual services were rendered by the service providers.

“A total amount of more than R8m was paid to the service providers.”

The case was postponed to Sept. 22. Motau was released on bail of R5,000.

