IN HER OWN WORDS: Nurse Freda Staebler lost her mom to Covid-19 but works long hours to save patients

Freda Staebler started her nursing career at the age of 40. Everything changed under the coronavirus pandemic. She has seen patients die, daily. But those nursed back to good health, who get to go home, bring a sense of joy.

Staebler has been nominated as one of the “Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital” in Cape Town. This, in her own words, is her story:

I worked in a factory for 16 years before becoming a nurse.

A friend that used to work in the factory with me encouraged me to leave and do my nurse's training. She said I had what it took to be a Groote Schuur nurse. So in 2013 I left my job and started studying for three years to be a nurse.

I started here at Groote Schuur in 2016, when I was 40.

I started in the orthopaedic ward. I love orthopaedics. But then during the pandemic we became a Covid-19 ward and everything changed.

If you had to see what goes on behind closed doors in the Covid-19 ward, you would never take a chance again. The number of patients whose faces we must close.

We have been getting counselling at the hospital, but we also had to learn to counsel others, like the patients. Patients lie there seeing the others around them dying. Sometimes we can't get to them in time to pull the curtains around them, and a patient will call us and say “that auntie next to me isn't breathing any more”.