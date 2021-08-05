Risk of severe or fatal Covid-19 is 30% greater in people living with HIV

While 95% of the data used by the WHO came from research carried out by SA’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), it found a lower risk of death from Covid-19 than an August 2020 study from the Western Cape. That research found people living with HIV had a two-fold increased risk of dying from Covid-19 whether hospitalised or not.

The difference can be attributed to the WHO’s focus on hospital cases, says Prof Mary-Ann Davies, director of the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Centre for Infectious Diseases Epidemiology and Research (Cider) and author of the Western Cape study.

“The risk is lower because if you’re limited to hospitalised cases, the effect of comorbidities and age means the chances of a poor outcome is already very high,” she says.

According to Davies, however, the increased risk identified in both studies is modest. “The community living with HIV has been very concerned about living in fear of Covid-19 more than anyone else,” she says. “What we’re seeing is that studies here and internationally are converging to reveal a pretty modest effect.”

Biggest concerns

Davies says the fact that the WHO study is heavily based on South African data is not concerning. “It has to do with the fact that we have a very high burden of HIV in South Africa and, compared to other countries that also have a high burden, our capacity for Covid-19 testing and reporting is much greater.”

SA has the world’s highest number of people living with HIV, estimated at about 7.9-million in 2020, according to the latest estimates from Thembisa, the leading mathematical model of HIV in South Africa.