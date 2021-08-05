What adverse effects should I watch out for after getting the vaccine & where can I report them?

Vaccines contain different components to make them effective. However, each component in a vaccine adds a potential risk of an “adverse event”

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, an “adverse event” is any harmful health event that happens after a person receives a vaccine.

NICD said the event may or may not be caused by a vaccine.

Some of the adverse events after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine include stroke, a heart attack or death in a motor vehicle accident.

“Any of these events may or may not be associated with vaccination, but all of these events are adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). An AEFI usually occurs within 28 days following vaccination,” said the NICD.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), last month, reported that a comprehensive study was being undertaken to determine if AEFIs were caused by the vaccine or other medication people were taking before getting the jab.