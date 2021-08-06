COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines, protocols can reverse US's Delta surge, Fauci says

August 06 2021 06:00

Can I get the Covid-19 vaccine if I’m breastfeeding?

World Breastfeeding Week (August 1—7) aims to encourage new mothers to breastfeed, not only in the critical first hours after their babies have been born, but for the first six months of their little ones’ lives and longer if possible.

Given that SA is making inroads into its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, this year’s World Breastfeeding Week raises a serious question: is it safe for breastfeeding women to get the jab?

During the initial stage of the rollout, the vaccine was not made available to pregnant and breastfeeding women — a decision that was later overturned in a circular issued by the Department of Health on June 25.