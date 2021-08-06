COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines, protocols can reverse US's Delta surge, Fauci says
August 06 2021 - 06:30
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,448 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,448 to 3,784,433, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 24 to 91,754, the tally showed.
August 06 2021 - 06:15
Vaccines, protocols can reverse US's Delta surge, Fauci says
‘We will turn the Delta surge around. I will guarantee you’: Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the U.S. can reverse the Delta surge if it vaccinates its remaining 93 million eligible people and practices mitigation efforts.
August 06 2021 06:00
Can I get the Covid-19 vaccine if I’m breastfeeding?
World Breastfeeding Week (August 1—7) aims to encourage new mothers to breastfeed, not only in the critical first hours after their babies have been born, but for the first six months of their little ones’ lives and longer if possible.
Given that SA is making inroads into its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, this year’s World Breastfeeding Week raises a serious question: is it safe for breastfeeding women to get the jab?
During the initial stage of the rollout, the vaccine was not made available to pregnant and breastfeeding women — a decision that was later overturned in a circular issued by the Department of Health on June 25.
August 06 2021 06:00
NSW records 291 new local Covid-19 cases
NSW has recorded 291 new local Covid-19 cases with at least 50 cases infectious in the community. A woman in her 60s has also died.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 61 876 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13 777 new cases, which represents a 22.3% positivity rate. A further 458 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 873 to date. Read more: https://t.co/YgSpY1dBCf pic.twitter.com/C0O9eLb23Q— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 5, 2021