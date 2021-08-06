South Africa

Crime Intelligence cop arrested for 'hiring a hitman' in KZN

06 August 2021 - 07:39 By TimesLIVE
The bust was made by Hawks members from the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Empangeni Tactical Response Team. File image.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Hawks say its officers have apprehended a Crime Intelligence policeman, after he allegedly collected a firearm he had given a hitman for a planned assassination.

The arrest on Wednesday was made by Hawks members from the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Empangeni Tactical Response Team.

The 54-year-old policeman allegedly hired a hitman and gave him an unlicensed gun.

The murder was not carried out. He then demanded the firearm back and was arrested after collecting it.

The policeman faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

