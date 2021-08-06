'Disgusting!' – Outrage as Gauteng cops probed for ‘manhandling’ pupil
A video of police officers allegedly manhandling an 18-year-old pupil sparked anger and calls for disciplinary action against the officers after it went viral on social media on Thursday.
The video shows a uniformed school pupil, wearing a backpack, screaming while being dragged by her feet from a pavement towards a parked vehicle. An officer, whose face is largely covered, pushes her into the back seat as she tries to resist. The vehicle then drives off.
The unmarked vehicle raised fears and questions about the legitimacy of the officers, but Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed the vehicle is state-owned.
She said the incident allegedly happened in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.
“It has been established the 18-year-old female pupil was taken to the Krugersdorp police station and subsequently released on the same day, unharmed, into the care of her mother,” said Kweza.
She said the officers have been identified and action will follow the outcomes of an ongoing internal investigation.
“We can confirm the vehicle captured on the video is a state vehicle and the members were on duty conducting routine patrols at the time of the incident.
“The acting provincial commissioner has reaffirmed the police service’s zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence. Hence the call for the departmental investigation to be treated with the necessary sensitivity and urgency,” said Kweza.
TimesLIVE reported police were patrolling the area and pupils from Hoërskool Jan de Klerk were confronted by officers for not wearing masks in public.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said some pupils refused to oblige to the instructions from officers and were apprehended. No criminal charges were laid against the girl, said Mabona.
Social media was filled with reactions to the video, with many slamming the police officers.
Just saw a video clip of Saps personnel handling 18 yrs old female pupil ko Krugersdorp, these guys aren't realising what they are doing to young one psychologically, physically etc— Thabang (@Thabang94527261) August 5, 2021
Whatever she did, do they have to manhandled like that yhoo Saps
@SAPoliceService is no where near zero tolerance, it doesn’t even try to pretend! GBVF talkshop, yes!!— LeighMathys (@LeighMathys) August 6, 2021
Why isn’t the matter referred to @IPID_ZA ?Why r u investigating urself when we have an independent body? Abusing a black school girl doesn’t warrant IPID to investigate? https://t.co/7CZ8ajpvzt
Bheki Cele' shapeless SAPS failed to arrest looters days after the first day of lootings, it went on for almost 5 days withot any intervention.— Sporo Lukhele (@LukheleSporo) August 5, 2021
But today they are seen on videos ganging up against a school girl in Krugersdorp, some even wearing balaclavas.
PATHETIC!!!☹️ pic.twitter.com/orEueQMqBR
That video broke my heart 💔 we definitely cannot let them get away with this, how often does something like this happen and it goes unnoticed? @SAPoliceService you need to account https://t.co/gA3WlHGue4— New Age Aunty 🌟 (@Kay_IceQueen) August 6, 2021