'Disgusting!' – Outrage as Gauteng cops probed for ‘manhandling’ pupil

A video of police officers allegedly manhandling an 18-year-old pupil sparked anger and calls for disciplinary action against the officers after it went viral on social media on Thursday.

The video shows a uniformed school pupil, wearing a backpack, screaming while being dragged by her feet from a pavement towards a parked vehicle. An officer, whose face is largely covered, pushes her into the back seat as she tries to resist. The vehicle then drives off.

The unmarked vehicle raised fears and questions about the legitimacy of the officers, but Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed the vehicle is state-owned.

She said the incident allegedly happened in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.

“It has been established the 18-year-old female pupil was taken to the Krugersdorp police station and subsequently released on the same day, unharmed, into the care of her mother,” said Kweza.