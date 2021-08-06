'Disgusting!' – Outrage as Gauteng cops probed for ‘manhandling’ pupil

South Africa

Gauteng police said officers in the video were identified and an investigation is being conducted.
Image: Screengrab of video

A video of police officers allegedly manhandling an 18-year-old pupil sparked anger and calls for disciplinary action against the officers after it went viral on social media on Thursday. 

The video shows a uniformed school pupil, wearing a backpack, screaming while being dragged by her feet from a pavement towards a parked vehicle. An officer, whose face is largely covered, pushes her into the back seat as she tries to resist. The vehicle then drives off.

The unmarked vehicle raised fears and questions about the legitimacy of the officers, but Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed the vehicle is state-owned.

She said the incident allegedly happened in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.

It has been established the 18-year-old female pupil was taken to the Krugersdorp police station and subsequently released on the same day, unharmed, into the care of her mother,” said Kweza.

She said the officers have been identified and action will follow the outcomes of an  ongoing internal investigation. 

“We can confirm the vehicle captured on the video is a state vehicle and the members were on duty conducting routine patrols at the time of the incident.

“The acting provincial commissioner has reaffirmed the police service’s zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence. Hence the call for the departmental investigation to be treated with the necessary sensitivity and urgency,” said Kweza.

TimesLIVE reported police were patrolling the area and pupils from Hoërskool Jan de Klerk were confronted by officers for not wearing masks in public.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said some pupils refused to oblige to the instructions from officers and were apprehended. No criminal charges were laid against the girl, said Mabona. 

Social media was filled with reactions to the video, with many slamming the police officers.

