MEC Lebogang Maile tells ‘comrades’ to stop blaming Covid-19 for ‘matters no longer rising’

Gauteng MEC for human settlements Lebogang Maile has left social media doing a double take this week after he joked about people blaming the Covid-19 vaccination for erectile dysfunction.

The outspoken MEC joked that the matter should be referred to male sexual health services.

“Comrades, let us desist from blaming the vaccination for matters no longer rising when the matters never rose to begin with,” said Maile.

He said the vaccine’s job was not to correct “pre-existing conditions”.

“These matters should be referred to the Mens Clinic for robust engagement and recommendations.”