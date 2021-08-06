Moseneke's prized books, pictures and accolades find place at University of Pretoria's law library

Prof Charles Maimela, deputy dean of the faculty of law, said the faculty was proud and humbled by the gesture, adding that this collection would put UP a bar higher than other universities that also offered law.

“These materials will only be stationed in our university, which will attract students nationally and across the globe to come and see and read what Dr Moseneke used while practising as a scholar and a judge. These collections will also enhance the research productivity of our faculty and UP, and this will inspire our students,” Maimela said.

He added that this was just one of several projects they wished to collaborate with Moseneke on.

Prof Elsabe Schoeman, dean of the faculty of law, said the huge privilege came with a responsibility for the university and the faculty, as they had been entrusted with Moseneke’s legacy.

“It is important for us to not only look after these books, but also to share the information with the UP community. We hope to have gatherings soon with the retired deputy chief justice after the Covid-19 regulations have been relaxed. This will be a huge motivation for our students,” said Schoeman.

TimesLIVE