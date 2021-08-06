Musina court to reopen, ending the hearing of cases 'under the trees'

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed a decision by the justice department to stop the hearing of cases “under the trees” outside the Musina magistrate's court and to hear them instead at the local police station.

The union said this would restore the dignity of the employees and people who use the court's services in Limpopo.

After the court was closed last week after a prohibition notice was issued by the department of employment and labour, one of the contingency measures adopted by the department to prevent disruptions to operations was that cases were to be heard outside the court building daily.

The union was not happy with this development and said the hearing of cases “under the trees” was inappropriate and demeaning to both clients and officials.