'We are restless, apathetic, unsettled': Coping with remote work fatigue in SA

“Fatigue used to be associated with burnout or a state after a stressful period or illness. Over the past year, we have learnt about Zoom fatigue, Covid-19 fatigue and decision fatigue. A new term is doing the rounds too, to describe a state of indifference and joylessness that is part fatigue and part a feeling of lacking meaning: languishing,” she said.

Linde said the term was coined by sociologist Corey Keyes, and it was basically the antithesis of flourishing. Think of it as the “mood of 2021” — we are restless, apathetic, unsettled and tend to have less interest in life or what used to bring joy. Not quite depression but if one had a history of depression and anxiety (or were genetically predisposed), you would tend to be more prone to languishing than others.

Linde said languishing was not a mental illness as such but a set of distressing emotions — emptiness, monotony, restlessness, stagnation.

“Part of it is that we expected 2021 to be better, and different from 2020. But there’s still a pandemic. We still can’t mingle or travel freely, we are still in masks, and despite vaccines being available there are delays [in many countries] in the rollout, and even after receiving one there’s no guarantee you won’t get sick or that life is totally normal again. So we are in limbo, a holding pattern, waiting for life to start feeling like we are living again,” she said.

Extroverts, she said, had struggled with limited socialisation and consequently were more prone to languishing.

“People with a history of depression and anxiety or who are genetically predisposed to psychiatric conditions are also more prone to languishing in that fatigue, poor focus, loss of interest or meaning are symptoms of these disorders as well,” Linde said.

Depression and languishing can present similarly but there are distinct differences, she said. For example, depression symptoms included sadness, changes in appetite, feelings of worthlessness, and thoughts of death or suicide.