South Africa

World Bank praises SA audit institutions for 'very high independence'

Seychelles also gets strong praise from global institution.

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 August 2021 - 06:45
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke. File photo.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has welcomed a World Bank report that heaped praise on her office.

The World Bank said that the AG's offices in SA and Seychelles were the only two among 118 institutions studied that had very high independence.

According to the “Supreme Audit Institutions Independence Index: Global Synthesis Report 2021" - which studied 118 supreme audit institutions (SAIs), excluding the US, Canada, EU countries and Australia and New Zealand - only SA and the Seychelles met all the independence indicators.

The report said independence was a critical foundation for the effective functioning of the SAIs.

“Truly independent SAIs can fulfil their mandate to reduce waste and the abuse of public resources so public resources can be better channelled for programmes that fight poverty,” the report said.

It found that 17 countries had high independence. These included Brazil and Russia.

Thirty-three countries - including India, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya and Malawi - had substantial independence.

The report found that 37 countries, including Angola, Ethiopia and Eswatini, had moderate independence while 29 countries - including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt and Burundi - had low independence.

Maluleke said the report was a credit to the country's constitution, which protected the independence of the AG's office to carry out its work without interference.

She said the recognition of the office of the AG in the international arena was a significant mark of achievement for the country.

“It entrenches our profile and reputation among global stakeholders and peers, thus putting SA on the map.

“This announcement is also the good news that our country currently needs to show the world that, while we have challenges like other nations, we are still a global force to be reckoned with as we have systems such as the National Audit Office that could turn our governance plight around if its audit counsel is followed religiously,” Maluleke said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Big clean-up needed in local government

Kimi Makwetu, the late auditor-general, said: "In every society, some people do not want to work. Unfortunately, these people have an upper hand in a ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

‘I’m proud of our clean audit. A lot of discipline is involved’: Senqu mayor

You know you’ve reached Senqu municipality, eight hours’ drive from Johannesburg, when the potholes cease and your car stops rattling over poorly ...
News
1 month ago

'Our call to action was not adequately heeded': auditor-general

Seven of SA's nine provinces showed a slight increase in clean audits in the 2019-2020 financial year, while the Western Cape and Gauteng both showed ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R6,000 tips — Let’s spread hope South Africa
  2. ANALYSIS | Cyril set to reward allies – and give SA one big shock – in cabinet ... News
  3. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  4. Watch out! That Mogoeng Mogoeng unrest voice note you received is fake South Africa
  5. Court says billionaire Douw Steyn was not married to partner Donne Botha South Africa

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...