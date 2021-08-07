Epidemic of fatigue hits SA as 82% of Covid-19 survivors say they're in the long haul

Obesity and the presence of four or more symptoms during the virus' acute phase were the factors most closely associated with patients' non-recovery.

Admission to intensive care, type 2 diabetes and asthma were linked to several manifestations of long Covid.

Discussing their findings, the 14 researchers said: “The high burden of persistent symptoms is concerning for SA due to the potential for placing an additional burden on an already overwhelmed healthcare system.”

The team plans to follow the progress of the patients for a year and said its work would contribute to the development of clinical guidelines, the establishment of multidisciplinary health services, training of healthcare workers and the provision of information and support to patients.

The SA research is part of an international study in which long Covid — the term being used until the World Health Organisation produces a universally accepted name and definition — has been found in between 29% and 93% of patients who have had acute Covid-19.

The SA subjects were identified through the Datcov hospital surveillance system developed by the NICD and the health department.