Mom who abducted three children to SA told to have them back in Thailand by August 20

Saldulker said Desai's detailed order was clearly designed to safeguard the children. It said they could live with their mother, provide psychologists and therapists and ensured financial support by their father.

Custody, maintenance and visiting rights agreed to when the parents divorced would continue in terms of Desai's ruling, said Saldulker.

“In this way the high court has ameliorated the potential hardships [the mother and children] might be exposed to on their return,” she said.

“There is nothing to prevent the applicant, upon her return to Thailand, from contacting the appropriate Thai authorities and requesting them to once again investigate the allegations of sexual molestation.

“Thailand, the state of habitual residence, is best placed to investigate such serious allegations. The Thai authorities, including child and social services, are competent and capable of investigating any allegations of sexual abuse.”

Saldulker said the mother had previously “successfully thwarted” her ex-husband's attempts to see their children, and there was nothing to stop her asking a Thai court to protect the children from their father pending such an investigation.

The judge added: “Parents have a responsibility to their children to allow the law to take its course and not to attempt to resolve their disputes by resorting to self-help.

“Any attempt to do so inevitably increases the tension between the parents and that regrettably adds to the suffering of the children.”

Saldulker said the court had noted the ex-husband's undertaking that he would not institute or support any criminal proceedings against the mother relating to the children's abduction from Thailand.

The warring parents married in the US in 2007 and lived in SA, the UK and Singapore before moving to Thailand.

TimesLIVE