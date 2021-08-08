South Africa

Tshwane warns of water supply shutdown in Rosslyn and Klerksoord industrial areas on Monday

08 August 2021 - 14:45
The City of Tshwane said the water will be interrupted on Monday, 9 August 2021 from 8am until 6pm.
Image: 123RF/Marinos Karafyllidis

The City of Tshwane has warned of a water supply shutdown on Monday in the Rosslyn and Klerksoord industrial areas.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the supply of piped potable water will be interrupted from 8am until 6pm.

“In recent days, the City of Tshwane experienced inconsistent supply of potable water to Rosslyn and Klerksoord industrial areas due to a leak on the main pipeline. Earlier repairs did not provide a sustainable solution due to the condition of the pipe around the leak point,” he said.

Mashego said the city is compelled to shut down the water supply to make the necessary repairs.

“To permanently repair the leak, a portion of the existing pipe around the leak must be replaced with a new one. To effect these repairs, the city is compelled to shut down the water supply to the area. It is worth mentioning that this planned water shutdown is necessary in order for the repairs to be done and, to ensure reliable as well as consistent water supply to the industrial area. Any inconvenience caused by this planned shutdown of water supply is regretted for which we tender our apology,” Mashego said.

TimesLIVE

