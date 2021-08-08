What you said: Instigators of unrest should be locked away for terrorism
Those found guilty of instigating the recent violent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng should face the full might of the law and be “locked away for terrorism”, say most readers.
Protests in KZN last month turned violent and spread to Gauteng, as looting, arson and deaths gripped the provinces. The destruction left many communities without shopping centres and low on food and supplies for weeks, and cost the country billions.
There have been loud calls for those who instigated the violence to be brought to book, with several arrests made.
Former Ukhozi FM DJ and staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Ngizwe Mchunu, Patriotic Alliance member Bruce Nimmerhoudt, ANC ward councillor Clarence Tabane and Sbusiso Mavuso were among those arrested.
The presidency said investigations had found “the four suspects are part of the key players [in the unrest] and that’s why they have been arrested”.
Meanwhile, police minister Bheki Cele revealed at a media briefing in Durban this week that a possible “big fish” in the matter had been arrested.
TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking readers what punishment those found guilty of instigating the unrest should face.
Seventy percent said they should be “locked away for terrorism”, while 25% said they “should do manual labour and help with the physical rebuild”.
On social media, many said the same energy should be given to instigators of other instances of unrest.
“The same energy should have been used for Marikana massacre, Cape Flats gangs and taxi violence. Before someone gets me wrong, I'm not saying this matter doesn't deserve attention,” wrote Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick.
Mba'kiss Jose Antonio Kelepile said the problem goes beyond identifying the instigators.
“Focus, Mzansi. The problem is not the mastermind, it's the failed system which forced people to loot because they were hungry. Mastermind or no mastermind, the people still remain poor and hungry. Arrest and prosecute whoever, this will repeat itself again.”
Leonildo Paz Reginaldo Bendane said they should be given many years in prison.