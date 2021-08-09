South Africa

Bogus sangomas convicted after stealing East London clerk's life savings

09 August 2021 - 13:50
A couple of bogus traditional healers convinced an East London woman to quit her job and give them her life's savings.
A couple of bogus traditional healers convinced an East London woman to quit her job and give them her life's savings.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

An East London government clerk gambled away her pension when a couple of “traditional healers” told her they would multiply her fortunes and make her an instant millionaire.

Abdul Shakul, 39, and Sarah Kazibe, 37, introduced themselves to the education department clerk telling her that if she gave them her life’s savings she would be rewarded with a handsome fortune of R10m.

During several consultations Shakul and Kazibe influenced the clerk, who hails from Mdantsane, to quit her job and withdraw all of her pension savings.

In November 2014 she resigned from her job and handed over R328,000 to the couple, ignoring the ancient wisdom “there’s no such thing as a free lunch”.

Instead of using their purported magical prowess to fulfil their promise to the woman, Shakul and Kazibe performed a disappearing act and took the money with them.

The clerk then put her faith in the Hawks and lodged a complaint with the East London Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

After years of investigation the team found the duo in Bloemfontein in May 2017.

On Friday, nearly seven years after they robbed her of her financial future, Shakul and Kazibe were convicted of fraud by the East London regional court.

They had been in custody since their arrest after failing to secure bail.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the couple are expected to be sentenced on August 13.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Televangelists: Levitating on a TV near you while also raising big cash

Buying Gulf Stream jets to help them spread The Word, funded by the poor congregation, the miracle is that they can do it with a straight face
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Mona Monyane talks about how accepting her ancestral calling has helped heal her

Actress Mona Monyane speaks on accepting her ancestral calling and it helping her with her own healing journey.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

KZN police bust gang of 'armed robbers' at cleansing ceremony

Seven men were arrested in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, while being cleansed by a traditional healer after allegedly committing an ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. 'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots News

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...