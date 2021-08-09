Bogus sangomas convicted after stealing East London clerk's life savings

An East London government clerk gambled away her pension when a couple of “traditional healers” told her they would multiply her fortunes and make her an instant millionaire.

Abdul Shakul, 39, and Sarah Kazibe, 37, introduced themselves to the education department clerk telling her that if she gave them her life’s savings she would be rewarded with a handsome fortune of R10m.

During several consultations Shakul and Kazibe influenced the clerk, who hails from Mdantsane, to quit her job and withdraw all of her pension savings.

In November 2014 she resigned from her job and handed over R328,000 to the couple, ignoring the ancient wisdom “there’s no such thing as a free lunch”.

Instead of using their purported magical prowess to fulfil their promise to the woman, Shakul and Kazibe performed a disappearing act and took the money with them.

The clerk then put her faith in the Hawks and lodged a complaint with the East London Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

After years of investigation the team found the duo in Bloemfontein in May 2017.

On Friday, nearly seven years after they robbed her of her financial future, Shakul and Kazibe were convicted of fraud by the East London regional court.

They had been in custody since their arrest after failing to secure bail.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the couple are expected to be sentenced on August 13.

